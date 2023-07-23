The 1975 cancels Jakarta and Taipei shows post Matty Healy's same-sex kiss controversy in Malaysia

British pop rock band The 1975, on Sunday, announced the cancellation of its scheduled shows in Jakarta and Taipei. The decision came after the Malaysian government abruptly cut short a prominent music festival in response to the band's lead singer, Matt Healy, making a bold statement against the country's anti-LGBT laws and engaging in a kiss with a male bandmate during their recent performance.

The 1975 was expected to perform at We The Fest, Indonesia's renowned annual summer music festival in Jakarta on Sunday night, as part of their highly anticipated 2023 Asia tour. However, the group shared an official statement via We The Fest's social media platforms and expressed their regret over the cancellation. They acknowledged that the decision was not an easy one but was unavoidable due to the current circumstances surrounding their performances.

“The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned,” the group said in the statement. “But unfortunately due to the current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the current shows.”

What exactly happened during The 1975 concert?

During a recent The 1975's performance, lead vocalist Matt Healy took a strong stance against the Malaysian government's views on homosexuality and LGBTQ+ rights. His provocative speech was followed by a kiss with the band's bass player, Ross MacDonald. Videos of the incident swiftly circulated on social media, attracting attention and causing a backlash, particularly in Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country neighbouring Indonesia.

Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysia's Communications and Digital Minister, criticised Healy's conduct in a social media post on Friday, highlighting that homosexuality remains a criminal offence in the country. Under Malaysian law, homosexual acts are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning, a harsh penalty that has faced criticism from human rights organisations.

