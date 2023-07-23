Inside photos of Selena Gomez's Barbie-themed 31st birthday party

Pop sensation Selena Gomez had a grand celebration for her 31st birthday. The diva threw several parties for her friends and family but her Barbie-themed bash caught the most attention online. Dressed in a pink outfit, the Wizards of Waverly Place star posed with her birthday cake and flaunted her pretty smile in viral photos.

The diva also watched Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie with her loved ones and marked her special day in the most adorable way.

Check out the viral pictures here!

Selena Gomez throws #Barbie themed party for her 31st birthday. pic.twitter.com/4ZgnIGfVUW — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

Prior to the Barbie-themed bash, Gomez had another birthday celebration with her close friends. Sharing photos of the same, the diva wrote on Instagram, "31." Check it out below!

This year, Selena wanted no gifts from her fans or friends. She only had one wish, which she expressed in an Instagram post. She wrote, "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference. (sic)" Take a look!

The Rare Impact Fund was established by the singer in 2020 as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance concerns in youth.

According to reports, Gomez will soon enter the billionaire club with the help of her booming beauty empire. Projections indicate that Rare Beauty is set to achieve a staggering revenue of at least $300 million this year. Based on the projections, if Rare Beauty, which belongs entirely to Gomez, is generating $300 million annually, its current estimated worth would be around $1.2 billion, reports Pinkvilla.

