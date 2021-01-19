'Thanks for prayers', writes Shruti as father Kamal Haasan undergoes leg surgery

Kamal Haasan just underwent leg surgery at a Chennai hospital today morning. The actor-politician is expected to get discharged in 4-5 days according to his daughter Shruti Haasan.

In a letter on Twitter, Shruti Haasan wrote, "We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers, and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!"

Expressing gratitude for "prayers for his well-being and the immense love showered on him”, Kamal Haasan, she added is "in good spirits and working towards speedy recovery".

On behalf of @ikamalhaasan here’s an update ! Thankyou for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/poySGakaLS — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 19, 2021 ×

"The doctors, attendees, and the hospital management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well, is in good spirits, and working towards a speedy recovery. He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always. A heartfelt Thank You from us for all your prayers for his well-being and the immense love showered on him. We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of your speedy recovery!" she tweeted.

Kamal Haasan had announced on Sunday that he "will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with a new vigour" as he is currently on his way to face the first assembly election in Tamil Nadu this year as part of Makkal Needhi Maiam, his political party.

Kamal Haasan had met with an accident a few years back owing to which he got leg surgery. This surgery is a follow-up to the previous one.