Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Jailer. The film has raked in moolah at the box office worldwide. Amidst this, the Thalaiva has signed up his next venture which will be with none other than acclaimed Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rumours around the new collaboration have been all over the place for weeks now. Confirming the news on Monday, Sun Pictures shared the film's poster with the tentative title Thalaivar 171.

The post on X, earlier known as Twitter, reads, ''We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171. Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh, An @anirudhofficial musicalAction by @anbariv.''

Meanwhile, apart from directing, Lokesh will be writing the film. Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work in Rajini's Jailer, will be composing the music for the film.

More details about the new project like the release date, plot and cast have been revealed yet. If reports are to be believed, the film is scheduled to begin filming in February 2024 with the planning to release Diwali 2024 release.

Jailer box office

Rajinikanth's film did an outstanding business at the box office. The film, which also marked the comeback of Thalaiva to the big screen after a two-year gap, crossed the Rs 500 crore mark (Rs 5 billion) at the worldwide box office.

Rajinikanth's Jailer has also become his second and the third Tamil film to enter the coveted club after Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Jailer collection is a jujubee for SRK. pic.twitter.com/esVx45ROgw — Blue Sattai Maran (@tamiltalkies) September 11, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on the post-production of his anticipated film Leo, the film which marks the second collaboration with Vijay after the Master. The fourthcoming film stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan and many others.

Apart from Leo, Lokesh has Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2 in the pipeline.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE