Sunny Deol calls his feud with Shah Rukh Khan 'childish', assures everything is fine now

It has been a week since Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol publicly buried an old feud as they posed together during the Gadar success party. Deol has opened up about the infamous fight while speaking to India TV and said that whatever happened between him and Shah Rukh Khan was 'childish' and added that things were fine between them now.



Khan and Deol worked together in Yash Chopra's Darr. The film had SRK playing an antagonist while Deol played the lead, paired opposite Juhi Chawla. The film catapulted Khan to the big league. While Khan got critical praise and love from the audience for his performance, Deol felt he had not got what he was promised by the director. Deol then had vowed to not work with Khan or YRF ever in life.



Darr came out 1993 and thirty years on, Deol seems to have moved on.



Reminded that Shah Rukh Khan has also praised his latest film Gadar 2, Sunny Deol told the news channel, “Definitely, definitely. Woh zamana (those days) when it happened, that was a different time. I say 'People, forget what happened in those days'. One understands such things should not have happened. It was 'bachpana' (childish), definitely. After that, Shah Rukh and I met several times and spoke to each other about many things. We also talked about some movies. This time, he was watching my film with his entire family. And he called me up. Toh sab cheezen bahut badhiya hai. Sab kuch bahut badhiya (everything is fine now).”

Why did Sunny Deol get angry on the sets of Darr?



This is not the first time Deol has opened up on the incident from Darr sets. In a 2016 interview, Deol had said that he had quite a few arguments about the rationality of the scene in which Khan's character stabs him.



"What kind of a trained and senior commando would I be if he can stab me just like that, while I watch him? He may do so when I am not looking at him, but how is this possible?"



Deol had also confirmed reports that SRK and him were not in talking terms for 16 long years. But the actor had stated that was mainly because he is not into socialising and attending industry parties.

Sunny Deol had vowed to never work with Yash Chopra again



In a 2001 interview with Filmfare, Sunny had termed working in Darr as a 'mistake' in his career - and would avoid it if given another chance. He recalled how working on the film was the worst experience of his life and he was so sick of the "lies and manipulations" that he had even ripped the pockets of his jeans when he stuffed his hands into the pockets. He added that he would never work with Yash Chopra again.