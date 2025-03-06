R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth are coming together for a feature for the first time in Netflix’s TEST. TEST is billed as a compelling human drama where three lives intertwine beyond and because of the cricket field. Each is forced to make a choice that changes everything.

Advertisment

TEST will release on April 4 and marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between these powerhouse performers and is also Netflix’s first original Tamil film of the year.

Release date and idea

Backed by YNOT Studios, TEST also marks the directorial debut of S. Sashikanth, a producer stepping behind the camera for the first time. The director shares, “Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director’s chair for TEST was both exhilarating and deeply personal. This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all. Bringing together three powerhouse performers — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth — for the first time made this journey even more special.”

Advertisment

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, shares, “Test marks our first Tamil original feature film of 2025. It's a deeply compelling drama thriller that tests the moral thresholds of its three protagonists played by the powerhouse talents R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth.”

Advertisment

Plot of TEST

On the plot, she added, “Set against the backdrop of high-stakes cricket, it's an emotional rollercoaster that puts the lives of a national level cricketer , a genius scientist and a passionate teacher on a collision course and forces them to make choices that test their ambition, sacrifice and courage.”