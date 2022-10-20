'Teletubbies' reboot trailer out and netizens are not thrilled with the new baby sun

New Delhi, India Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:27 PM(IST)

Internet is not happy with Teletubbies' baby son

The iconic British show first aired between 1997 and 2001. 

The little and innocent Teletubbies will soon make a comeback on your TV screens. Netflix has recently released the first trailer of their fourth-coming kids' show, a reboot of a classic 90's sitcom. 

The trailer takes us into the happy and colourful world of little Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po and their playful adventures. The show, which brought back many happy childhood memories, quickly became the talk of the internet. 

While many netizens praised the trailer, there were some users who were just not happy with the little changes that had been made in the reboot, like the baby Sun. 

If you have watched the show, you'll know that each episode begins with baby Sun. And, like the original one, the new show also had a baby at the start of the show, but with a slight difference. In the new trailer, we see the cutout of a baby face floating in the sky instead of a sun that had a baby face infused in it. That is what prompted users to criticise Netflix.

"Why did they make the sun baby a regular a** baby head?,'' another user wrote. 

"I will never be able to get behind what they've done with Sun. Just go back to this,'' one Twitter user wrote, reacting to the trailer. 

"THEY MASSACRED THE SUN,'' one Twitter user wrote. 

While there were some users who were thrilled to see the black baby.

The 26-episode reboot show, which is narrated by Tituss Burgess, will hit screens on November 14. The iconic British show first aired between 1997 and 2001. 

