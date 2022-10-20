'Teletubbies' reboot trailer out and netizens are not thrilled with the new baby sun

The little and innocent Teletubbies will soon make a comeback on your TV screens. Netflix has recently released the first trailer of their fourth-coming kids' show, a reboot of a classic 90's sitcom.



The trailer takes us into the happy and colourful world of little Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po and their playful adventures. The show, which brought back many happy childhood memories, quickly became the talk of the internet.



While many netizens praised the trailer, there were some users who were just not happy with the little changes that had been made in the reboot, like the baby Sun.



If you have watched the show, you'll know that each episode begins with baby Sun. And, like the original one, the new show also had a baby at the start of the show, but with a slight difference. In the new trailer, we see the cutout of a baby face floating in the sky instead of a sun that had a baby face infused in it. That is what prompted users to criticise Netflix.



"Why did they make the sun baby a regular a** baby head?,'' another user wrote.

Why did they make the sunbaby a regular ass baby head 💀 https://t.co/fYGuBW0l4Q — Mazi (@PsycoToons) October 18, 2022 ×

"I will never be able to get behind what they've done with Sun. Just go back to this,'' one Twitter user wrote, reacting to the trailer.

the sun baby should've been the same actor as the originals tbh



would've loved to see a 20-something year old person screaming at them to WAKE THE FUCK UP YOU'RE LATE FOR WORK https://t.co/r37mnWSwhl — Rudeism (@rudeism) October 18, 2022 ×

"THEY MASSACRED THE SUN,'' one Twitter user wrote.

While there were some users who were thrilled to see the black baby.

Me: I don't want my child to grow up making the same mistakes that I did



Also me: Sorry son you're watching this and that's final https://t.co/ysM4Sg1MEJ — Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) October 18, 2022 ×

leaving house of the dragon fandom to join teletubbies stans https://t.co/PMC8rffkko — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) October 18, 2022 ×

Y’all my inner child just glistened!!! Lala, & Po!!! & the smileycookies, and the sun is a black baby !!! Omgggg! I’m watching ! https://t.co/wmOqTy6Mn7 pic.twitter.com/sDlE9dXRKv — ALIEN SUPERSTAR (@DMB_XO) October 19, 2022 ×

The 26-episode reboot show, which is narrated by Tituss Burgess, will hit screens on November 14. The iconic British show first aired between 1997 and 2001.