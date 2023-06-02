Taylor Swift's Eras Tour attendees experience 'Post-Concert Amnesia'; psychologists weigh in

It appears the fans of popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift who are attending her concerts are suffering from what they call "post-concert amnesia", reported the BBC. Many fans, who refer to themselves as 'Swifties', are taking to social media to express their frustration at not being able to remember crucial moments from Swift's ongoing Eras tour. Psychologists suggest that emotions and the passage of time might be responsible for this phenomenon, as per the publication. Amnesia involves the loss of memories, experiences, and information. However, according to Dr. Michelle Phillips, a senior lecturer in music psychology from the Royal Northern College of Music, the concept of post-concert amnesia is not as alarming as it seems.

Post-concert amnesia is not serious?

Phillips said that in fact "it's likely to be one of the things they remember attending for the rest of their lives. It's simply that they encode some aspects of the event in memory, and not others."

Can the memories of the concert resurface?

Dr. Helen Prior, a senior lecturer at the University of Hull, is intrigued by the possibility that forgotten memories and emotions from Taylor Swift's concert may resurface when fans listen to her songs later on. Music possesses a unique ability to transport us back to specific and important moments in our lives.

What is Taylor Swift's Eras tour?

The Eras Tour is Taylor Swift's ongoing sixth headlining concert tour. It is a tribute to the evolution of her music. Described by Swift herself as a voyage through all of her "musical eras," the tour showcases her entire discography, including her latest album, Midnights (2022), as well as albums that did not have corresponding tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), and Evermore (2020). Following her successful 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, the Eras Tour marks Swift's second all-stadium tour.