Taylor Swift won't headline Super Bowl LVII halftime due to this reason

If reports are anything to go by, Swifties won't be seeing Taylor Swift headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show next year as she is currently busy re-recording her first six albums and is also gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated tenth studio album, 'Midnights'. According to reports, it’s not that she doesn’t want to be a part of the show but it’s a matter of timing.

TMZ and People have learned from their sources that the singer was approached months ago by SB honchos, however, Taylor made it very clear that she didn't want to perform until she finished re-recording all of her first 6 albums.

For those unaware, Scooter Braun was part of a group that acquired the rights to her first 6 albums in 2019. And since, Braun has sold the master recordings, Swift has vowed to rerecord them to regain its ownership. She has already rerecorded and released 'Red' and 'Fearless'.

The singer is currently working on the remaining 4 albums, i.e. 'Taylor Swift', 'Speak Now', '1989', and 'Reputation' and they are expected to come out by next year.

Also read: Constance Wu reveals she was sexually harassed by 'Fresh Off The Boat' producer

Apple Music has replaced Pepsi as the sponsor of the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show. The news broke on Thursday and added to the rumours that Swift, who has previously starred in Apple Music commercials, will be chosen as next year's headliner.

The singer is yet to comment on the same!