Constance Wu reveals she was sexually harassed by 'Fresh Off The Boat' producer

Actress Constance Wu, who played a pivotal role in 'Crazy Rich Asians', has come forward to talk about the sexual harassment and intimidation she faced during the first two seasons of the popular sitcom 'Fresh Off the Boat'. She shared that a senior producer of the 2015-20 ABC sitcom touched her thigh and grazed her crotch during a sporting event in 2015. And, she also shared how she got the courage to say 'No' to the intimidation.

During an appearance on stage at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C. on Friday, the actress shared, "I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I received the first two seasons of the show."

The actress added, "Because, after the first two seasons, once it was a success, once I was no longer scared of losing my job, that’s when I was able to start saying ‘no’ to the harassment, ‘no’ to the intimidation, from this particular producer. And, so I thought: ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know. I don’t have to stain this Asian American producer’s reputation. I don’t have to stain the reputation of the show.'"

Also read: Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'

'The Crazy Rich Asians' actress also shared that there was another argument during the second season of 'Fresh Off the Boat' over attending a film festival but by then, she felt empowered to cut ties with the producer in question.

Talking to the host, Wu addressed the infamous tweet in 2019 about ABC renewing 'Fresh Off the Boat' for another season. "I wanted to have a fresh slate where I didn't have to start a show with all these memories of abuse," Wu told The Atlantic.

"A few people knew (the harassment) was happening, and to go to work every day and see those people who knew that he was sexually harassing me being 'buddy-buddy' with him felt like a betrayal every time," Wu added. "I loved everybody on that crew, and I loved working on that show, but it had that history of abuse, that it started with, and even though I handled it after two years, I was looking forward to a clean slate."