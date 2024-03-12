Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted at Madonna's Oscars afterparty

Singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce made a glamorous appearance at Madonna's Oscars after-party in Los Angeles after returning from a trip to Singapore. The couple arrived in L.A. to celebrate the 96th annual Academy Awards and later attended Gucci's 16th annual event, according to reports.

Guests at the party described Taylor and Travis as being in great spirits, with Taylor sporting a "very happy, giant smile" and Travis being protective of her. They appeared to be very happy and loving towards each other throughout the night.

"They were on the patio and in great moods. She had a very happy, giant smile. He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing — they seemed very happy together and loving the night," a guest at the party told People.

The star-studded event took place at talent manager Guy Oseary's home and served as Madonna’s afterparty, according to Pagesix.com. The party reportedly had a strict no-cameras policy.

Among the A-listers in attendance were Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy, Anya Taylor Joy, Austin Butler, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lawrence. The couple was joined by several of their friends, including Lana Del Rey, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum.

Taylor's appearance at the Oscars after-party followed her six-night Eras Tour run in Singapore, with Travis joining her for the fifth and sixth nights of the concert. During the fifth night, Taylor gave a nod to Travis by changing the lyrics of her song "Karma" to reference him.

Taylor and Travis' relationship reportedly began after Travis attempted to give her a friendship bracelet during one of her performances, eventually inviting her to watch him perform at a Chiefs game. Taylor became a regular at his games, occasionally bringing along friends like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.