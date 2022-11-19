Taylor Swift slams Ticketmaster for 'excruciating' Eras tour chaos

American pop sensation Taylor Swift, on Friday, addressed the widespread criticism over Ticketmaster's handling of ticket sales for her The Eras tour. In a social media post, she slammed the company for the chaotic ticket sale that landed them in an antitrust investigation by the US justice department, writing that it was "excruciating" to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse. The investigation will look into whether Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation Entertainment has abused its power in the multibillion-dollar live entertainment industry and to which extent.

Swift's statement read, "Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do."

The singer continued, "It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

Speaking of the actions being taken to address the issue, Swift added, "There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward."

"I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," the 32-year-old stated.

To conclude, she shared a message for her fans who couldn't get their hands on the tickets. "And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get-together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means," Swift said.

Ticketmaster, which is considered a dominating force in the US ticketing industry, blamed "extraordinarily high demands and insufficient remaining ticket inventory" for the cancellation of the public sale.

The Eras tour marks Swift's first tour in the last four years. She was on the road, out and about, back in 2018 for the Reputation tour.

The upcoming Swift tour will kickstart on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The singer will visit Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles in early August. International shows and their locations are yet to be announced.

