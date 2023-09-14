Tanaav, India's adaptation of Fauda, to return for season 2

India's Tanaav, an adaptation of the internationally acclaimed Israeli series Fauda, is set to return for its highly anticipated second season. The show, produced by Applause Entertainment, a subsidiary of India's Aditya Birla Group, has successfully obtained the format rights for Season 2 from Israel's Yes Studios. The first season of Tanaav premiered on SonyLIV in November 2022 and garnered significant attention from viewers. The Indian series shifts the setting of Fauda from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to Kashmir. It follows the narrative of a Special Covert Ops Unit as they navigate the complexities of their mission in a volatile environment.

Season 1 of Tanaav featured an ensemble cast that included Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, and Shashank Arora. The show was directed by veteran Sudhir Mishra. Production for the much-anticipated Season 2 has already begun as per Variety.

Levi said about Applause Entertainment (quoted by Variety): “It was very important for us to work with the right partner, one that could deftly cover differing perspectives in a highly complex situation and create interesting and relevant characters anchored in its own unique local setting and circumstances.”

Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, celebrated the success of Tanaav season 1 and expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season. He described the show as a gripping tale of "courage, conflict, and camaraderie."

While Fauda explores the intricate dynamics between Israel and Palestine, deeply entrenched in religious and political tensions, Tanaav shifts its focus to the broader conflict between India and the menace of terrorism, offering a distinct perspective.

Mishra emphasised this shift, stating that the series is not centered on religious divisions but on the conflict between India and extremist ideologies.

