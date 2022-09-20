Tamil actress Pauline Jessica aka Deepa dies by suicide in Chennai home

Popular Indian actress Deepa aka Pauline Jessica, who is known for her roles in regional movies like 'Thupparivalan' & 'Vaaidha', was found dead at her rented Chennai apartment on Sunday. According to reports, she was found hanging at her house and a suicide note was also recovered from the location.

The first call to the police was from her neighbours. Responding to the 100 call, the Koyambedu Police reached Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue and sent her body to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Later, the relatives of the actress were informed and her body was sent to her name native home in Andhra Pradesh.

"We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV", said the police.

The police also informed the media that, according to her suicide note, a failed relationship could be the trigger point for her committing suicide. However, they are investigating all possibilities in the case.

The 29-year-old hailed from Andhra Pradesh. She was living in Chennai at a rented apartment for work.