Woody Allen says he's not retiring anytime soon, denies reports

Filmmaker Woody Allen, who is currently shooting his 50th film in Europe, has given out a clarification stating that he is not planning to retire anytime soon. He also shared in the statement that his previous interviews were taken out of context.

Contrary to the widely circulated article in a Spanish newspaper that claimed that the filmmaker is saying goodbye to filmmaking, Allen has no intention to retire and his representative is making it clear through an official statement.

"Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel. He said he was thinking about not making films, as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience," the statement read.

"Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th," it further added.

Back in June, Allen expressed his disillusion with the filmmaking process post-OTT era. In an Instagram Live interview with actor Alec Baldwin, he said, "A lot of the thrill is gone. Now you do a movie and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house, and then it goes to streaming or pay-per-view. It’s not the same. It’s not as enjoyable to me."

Allen's 50th film is set in Paris and it will be shot entirely in French. The upcoming film has been described by him as "exciting, dramatic and also very sinister."