'Purple Hearts' actor Nicholas Galitzine to star opposite Anne Hathway in 'The Idea of you'

Nicholas Galitzine has joined the cast of 'The Idea of You' and he will reportedly play the lead role opposite Academy award winner Anne Hathway. According to reports, the film is based on Robinne Lee’s bestselling contemporary love story of the same name and is expected to go on floors this October.

Directed by the Emmy-nominated director Michael Showalter, the film will revolve around Sophie (played by Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother. As Sophie’s husband Dan leaves her for a younger woman and cancels his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter, Sophie takes things into her own hands and plans a trip with her daughter.

While at the music festival, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (played by Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan ditches luxury, travels in economy class

Galitzine also has Prime Video’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ in the pipeline. The film is based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel of the same name, as well as the comedy Bottoms from MGM’s Orion Pictures.

The actor left a mark in the industry with his performance in Netflix’s romance ‘Purple Hearts’. He was also seen as Prince Robert in Prime Video’s ‘Cinderella’, opposite actor Camila Cabello.