Kartik Aaryan ditches luxury, travels in economy class

Ditching the luxury of sitting in business class on a flight, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan chose to travel like just another passenger in economy class.

A video of Kartik has taken over the Internet, where the actor is seen travelling in economy class of the flight after attending an event in Jodhpur.

In the clip, Kartik is seen meeting and greeting passengers on board. People are even seen clapping and praising him for her performance in his last release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

This is the 1st time i've seen a Bollywood Actor eating instant noodles 😋😂😭@TheAaryanKartik no doubt why you're masses ke favourite 😂😭🤝#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/AwAKhKS1n4 — Chiji 🐣✨{inactive} (@StanningKartik) September 18, 2022

An emotional young fan meets superstar #KartikAaryan and gets into tears and the superstar gives him all the love and warmth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e8gHtf16rH — Prince of Bollywood (@DeewaniKoki) September 18, 2022

This is not the first time Kartik has ditched luxury. He was seen travelling in economy class during promotions of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

On the acting front, Kartik has a motley of films such as 'Shehzaada', 'Captain India', 'Aashiqui 3' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.