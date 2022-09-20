Priyanka Chopra Jonas addresses UN General Assembly, shares photos with Malala Yousafzai, Amanda Groman

Global star Priyanka Chopra was one of the speakers at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. She discussed the world's most significant issues, including climate change. The star was one of the many celebrities who spoke during 2022 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) event at UNGA at the United Nations headquarters. Other speakers included Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and American poet Amanda Gorman.



Priyanka, who is the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, spoke passionately about the pressing issues in her opening address. "We meet today at a critical point in our world, at a time when global solidarity is more important than ever," the actress said in her speech.

"As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis appends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts rage, and as poverty displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time," Chopra Jonas, 40, continued.

"We have that plan, the UN sustainable development goals — a to-do list for the world," she explained. "These goals were created hand in hand with people around the world in 2015; together we have an extraordinary opportunity to change the world that we live in."



Later, Priyanka took to social media to share snippets of the event and posed with YOusafzai and Gorman.

Sharing the pic, she wrote, "So proud to share the stage with these two remarkable women." The feeling was mutual as Amanda also shared a pic with Priyanka on her Instagram account, and wrote, "Love you." Priyanka reshared the post and wrote, "Back at you," adding a heart emoji.



