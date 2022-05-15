Taapsee Pannu to R Madhavan, celebs heap praise on Indian badminton team after historic win at Thomas cup 2022

As the Indian men’s badminton team defeated 14-time champions Indonesia in Bangkok and created history in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022, several actors and filmmakers like R Madhavan, SS Rajamouli, Taapsee Pannu and Anil Kapoor took to social media to hail the historic win.

All three players, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth, won their matches and India beat Indonesia by 3-0. The amazing performances by the three players allowed India to win its first maiden Thomas Cup title.

"History !!!! India wins the Thomas cup the first time they reached the finals !!! Take a bow boys," Taapsee Pannu tweeted. For those unaware, Taapsee is currently dating Mathias Boe, who is a pivotal part of the Indian men’s badminton coaching setup.

Sharing a photo of the Indian team, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "#ThomasCup2022 What an extraordinary achievement for Team India. beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. Congratulations to the entire team- prayers, coaches, support staff and the entire Indian contingent (sic)."

R Madhavan took to his Twitter and wrote, "Historic title triumph: India Okay stun Indonesia 3-0 to win Thomas Cup ohhhhhh Yeahhhhh (sic)."

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli tweeted, “An incredible achievement by the Indian #Badminton Team! Congratulations on bringing the prestigious #ThomasCup home. @BAI_Media (sic)," read his tweet.

South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati also took to Twitter to celebrate the win. He wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian badminton team on the extraordinary win #ThomasCup is coming home! (sic).”

Rana Daggubati retweeted Venkatesh's tweet and added, "It’s just too amazing!! Congratulations to the Indian Badminton team #ThomasCup2022 (sic)."

India's victory at 2022 Thomas & Uber cup is a testimony to the squad's caliber and depth. Lakshya Sen is ranked No. 9, while Kidambi Srikanth is placed 11th in the world.