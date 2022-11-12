Sydney Sweeney slams trolls for tagging her family in her nude stills from 'Euphoria'

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney recently shared in an interview that some social media users are constantly tagging her family members in her nude photos and videos from the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, which first premiered in 2019.

According to the actress, screenshots from the first season of the show, in which Cassie (Sydney) is subjected to a nude photo leak, are being circulated online and many are tagging the actress' relatives in the viral posts, which is quite humiliating.

“It got to the point where they were tagging my family,” Sweeney told GQ UK. “My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.”

When asked if the scenario bothers her, she added, “I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

Last year too, the actress spoke about the nudity being shared on social media from the series 'Euphoria'. Speaking to Guardian, she said, "To be honest, after ‘Euphoria,’ I had to stop caring or thinking about [screengrabs] because the tiny little pictures that were on one of the character’s phones blew up everywhere."

She further added, "I am very different from my characters, and so when I see those kind of pictures or I get tagged in those kind of pictures — which I think is crazy that they can have nudity on social media that is me and I don’t approve it, but that’s another story — I just separate myself from it. It’s like ‘Oh, that’s Cassie. Cassie’s having a good day.'"

The actress will return for a third season of ‘Euphoria’ next year. She also has Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ universe movie ‘Madame Web’ and a ‘Barbarella’ reboot in her kitty.