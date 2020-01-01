Sussex royals share new year greetings with an adorable photo of Prince Harry and Prince Archie

Prince Harry and son Archie's photo is surely going to put a smile on everyone's face. The Sussex Royals took to their official Instagram handle to wish every New year greetings. Accompanying the post was a video montage of the couple's 2019 outings and professional commitments.



The video though opens with a new photo of Prince Harry holding his son Archie in what seems like an outdoor location next to a river.

"Looking back at 2019...“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," read the post.

Meghan and Harry along with son Archie spent the holiday season away from the royal family- breaking an age-old tradition. Royal watchers have speculated that the decision was taken amid the growing tension between Prince William and Prince Harry.