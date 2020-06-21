Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar

On Saturday, the complaint was filed in a court in Bihar accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

The case has been filed by Kundan Kumar, a Patahi locality resident in Muzaffarpur. The petition has been posted before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The hearing will take place on June 24.

The person has accused Chakraborty of financial and mental exploitation of Rajput. ''My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud),” Kumar’s lawyer Kamlesh told reporters.

Earlier, rumoured girlfriend of the late actor is been interrogated by the Mumbai police in regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Earlier, a case was filed against Salman and other Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor in regard to the late actor`s death.

Sushant died by suicide at his Bandra residence. Meanwhile, investigation in the demise of the actor is currently underway.