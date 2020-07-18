Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police interrogates actor's psychiatrists

In Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, Mumbai police have interrogated more than 35 people so far. On Friday, Sushant's doctor psychiatrist Kersi Chavda under whom the actor was undergoing treatment has been investigated.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah to initiate CBI probe into actor's death case

Earlier this year, the actor had consulted him for depression in January, as the doctor's prescription was found in Sushant's home after his death. As the doctor was questioned about the treatment he was given to Sushant, and varified the actor condition, and if the doctor was aware about his problems he was facing.

The police could also cross-check his statement with the actor friends answers during questioning. Chavda is the second psychiatrist whose has been probed in connection with the death of the actor.

Also read: Maharashtra minister on Sushant Singh case: Don't think a CBI probe is required



The actor's sudden demise has re-ignited the nepotism debate, as fans have continuously blamed and criticised Bollywood biggies for the actor's death. Police are investigating in all possible angles to find out the reason that pushed Sushant Singh Rajput to take the extreme step of suicide.

Also read: Why Sushant Singh Rajput's death and nepotism debate should not be mixed



Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The final post-mortem report confirmed that it was a clear case of suicide, and no foul play was involved. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression.



If you or someone you know wants help for mental well being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602

WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations



