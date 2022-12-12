Susan Sarandon casually comes out as bisexual on Jimmy Fallon show: 'I'm bi.. so?'

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon, who has earned droves of LGBTQ fans with her appearances in queer-coded films, casually revealed that she is bisexual in an episode of 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon', which aired on television in September.

Speaking candidly to Fallon about her new cat, which she said she got after her dogs died, the actress said, "My little creatures all passed away. I can't talk about it because I still get upset. It was about a year ago. I was feeling sad.. and I said, I can't get another dog. I just can't,' you know? And (my son) said, 'Well, then get cats.' And I'm bi, so..."

Fallon tried to probe further by asking the star, "So you mean you like dogs and cats?" In response, the actress made a tongue-in-cheek comment. She said, "I'm fluid, I'm very fluid where animals are concerned."

Sarandon is one of the most celebrated artists in showbiz and like all movie stars, there have been many rumours surrounding the actress over the years. The most notorious one has always been about her sexuality and with this comment, we can say that she has cleared the air, once and for all.

Back in 2017, the actress told LGBTQ news outlet 'Pride Source' that her sexual orientation is open. "My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say," she said at the time.

Coming to her professional front, the actress was last seen on the silver screen in the 2021 film 'Ride the Eagle'. The comedy film was helmed by Trent O'Donnell, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jake Johnson.

The actress will be next seen in 'Blue Beetle', which is a superhero film based on the DC Comics character Jaime Reyes aka Blue Beetle. The film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and also stars Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Trujillo.

