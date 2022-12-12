After Kanye West mocks Meek Mill on Clubhouse, latter hits back in cryptic post

American rapper and fashion mogul Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West, went viral on social media, once again, for making fun of rapper Meek Mill, who was among the many celebrities slamming him for wearing the controversial 'White Lives Matter' tee during Paris Fashion Week in October.

As a short clip of Ye's Saturday interview on a Clubhouse group started doing rounds on social media, Meek's fans came out in his defence before the rapper himself penned a cryptic note.

"Never lost my mind for fame or money … I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal." wrote Meek. "I’m chilling with my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol." Take a look!

Never lost my mind for fame or money … I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 11, 2022

For those uninitiated, Ye started laughing uncontrollably at the idea of Meek giving him advice while speaking about his many controversies on Wack 100 on Clubhouse. He aimed his vitriol at the 35-year-old and stated that Meek is not in any position to give him any advice.

"And I put White Lives Matter on a t-shirt. And they said, you know what let's go get celebrities, let's go get Puff Daddy, let's get Dave Chappelle, let's get Meek Mills. What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me?" Ye said before erupting into his out-of-control laughter.

"This is the funniest thing. Yo man, I'm about to start crying laughing, somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. I'm literally in tears. Somebody say Meek Mills. That part was really funny to me," Ye added.

On several occasions, Meek has openly criticised Kanye for his anti-Semitic remarks and erratic behaviour. In November, the Philadelphia rhymer dropped a freestyle over DJ Khaled's 'God Did' where he said that Ye had sold his soul.

"Make a hundred million dollars and still go get my friends after," Meek raps on the song. "And that don't go for everybody, just the only ones that bend backwards for me/I will never sell my soul for money, like I’m Kanye."

