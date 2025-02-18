The Supreme Court of India has granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber-Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps concerning the multiple cases filed against him over a controversial remark he made on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. Allahbadia's remark led to massive backlash and multiple cases against him.

Infuriated over Allahbadia's comments, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said, “...There is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show.” However, the top court granted him relief, agreeing to the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the influencer, that he be protected from any coercive action. Moreover, he is receiving death threats, the advocate said.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court gave partial relief to Allahbadia and stated no further FIRs shall be lodged against the influencer for his comments during the YouTube show. If any FIR is lodged, Allahbadia will not be arrested.



The court asked Allahbadia to cooperate in the probe of FIRs lodged against him in Maharashtra, Assam over his alleged distasteful comments. SC also restrained Allahbadia, Raina, and other influencers related to the case for posting any other episode until further notice.

Allahbadia has also been instructed to deposit his passport to the Thane police and not travel outside of India without prior permission from the court.

Earlier, Allahbadia had approached the Indian Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across the country over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show India's Got Latent.

What is the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy?

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, made a comment about incest in one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent that featured Ashish, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and others.

During an interaction with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?” The remark sparked outrage, quickly going viral on social media, with netizens calling him out for his inappropriate comments.

What Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia said

After receiving flak for the joke and the controversy that followed, Ranveer apologised for his remarks and called it a ‘lack of judgment’ on his part. “I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better,” he said in a video message as the controversy blew over.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina too broke his silence on the controversy on Wednesday and stated that he has deleted all India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube.

“My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly,” he wrote on social media.

(With agency inputs)