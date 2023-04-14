Superstar Mahesh Babu to play Lord Hanuman in SS Rajamouli's next film: Report

SS Rajamouli’s next film will feature Mahesh Babu. One of the most celebrated filmmakers, Rajamouli has cast Mahesh Babu in a jungle adventure that is expected to go on floors at the end of this year. Details of the film have been kept under wraps for now and it is currently in the writing stage but there’s something huge for Mahesh Babu in the film.

The yet-to-be-titled film will have Mahesh Babu play a role inspired by Hindu God Hanuman. According to sources close to the project, “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different. While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fight against all odds in the jungles. In fact, even trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli.” Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli on Time's 100 Most Influential List

SS Rajamouli, as a filmmaker, is known to explore the Hindu mythology and the religious scriptures as a base material for many of his films, giving them a contemporary twist. His last film, RRR, that has won worldwide fame, also has a touch of Bheem and Lord Ram for Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s characters, respectively.

There are also reports that the upcoming film will be produced by an international studio with extensive VFX work planned to be executed in Los Angeles.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.