Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli on Time's 100 Most Influential List

Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list came out today and only two Indians have made it – Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli. The actor and director have both made the cut courtesy their momentous year. Both Rajamouli and Shah Rukh had a successful time at the box office in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after a long gap and delivered the massive hit Pathaan that broke many box office collection records. SS Rajamouli’s RRR not only revived the Indian box office but also got worldwide recognition. It even won an Oscar for Best Original Song for its popular number “Naatu Naatu”.

The 100 Most Influential People list also includes US President Joe Biden, King Charles of Britain, Syrian-born swimmers and activists Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini, supermodel Bella Hadid, billionaire CEO Elon Musk and singer Beyonce.

Shah Rukh Khan’s profile is written by fellow actor Deepika Padukone. The two have delivered several hits together with the most recent being 2023 release Pathaan. In Shah Rukh’s bio, Deepika wrote, "For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan."

Shah Rukh Khan will be "known forever as one of the greatest actors of all time but what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on..." A couple of days back, Shah Rukh Khan won the 2023 TIME100 reader poll, in which readers vote for the individuals they felt most deserved a spot on Time's annual list of the most influential people.

For RRR director SS Rajamouli, actor Alia Bhatt wrote that he "knows the audience he's serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take."

"I call him the master storyteller because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together. India is a massive country with diverse demographics, tastes, and culture, but SS Rajamouli gets that and unites us through his movies.”

Alia Bhatt recalled asking the RRR director for acting advice, to which he had replied, "Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn't work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you're doing."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.