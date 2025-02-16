A new Superman promo has fans laughing as sports legend Shaquille O'Neal, aka Shaq, admires the iconic Superman suit while standing next to David Corenswet. Just as Shaq seems ready to step into the role, director James Gunn appears, introducing Corenswet as the new Superman, much to Shaq’s disappointment.

Shaq was shook when he met the REAL @Superman 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZjebCcbHyu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2025

Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to DC superheroes, having played the lead in Steel (1997). Gunn also released a behind-the-scenes video which showed the various funny outtakes from the promo, proving that DC Studios is pulling out all the stops to promote the upcoming film.

Superman (2025)

James Gunn has confirmed that the film will not be an origin story but will instead focus on Superman’s early years in Metropolis. The main cast includes David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

DCU launchpad

As the first film in the new DC Universe (DCU), Superman will serve as a launchpad for future movies and TV spin-offs. One of the first spin-offs will be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie, which began filming in January.

Supporting Cast

The film boasts an impressive ensemble, including Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on July 11, 2025.

