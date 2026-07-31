/Sunny Deol and team Batwara 1947 kick off promotions from Jaipur’s iconic Rambagh Palace!

Aamir Khan Productions' Batwara 1947 kicks off its promotional journey from Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace, the exact same location where director Rajkumar Santoshi first narrated the script of the iconic blockbuster Ghayal to producer Dharmendra decades ago!

Aamir Khan Productions' Batwara 1947, starring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity G Zinta is gearing up for one of the biggest cinematic releases of the year. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition-era drama has been creating massive excitement across the nation. As the team officially launches its multi-city promotional campaign, lead star Sunny Deol has arrived in Jaipur, staying at the heritage landmark Rambagh Palace, bringing a deeply sentimental, full-circle moment to the fore.

Decades ago, when Rajkumar Santoshi was looking to launch his directorial career with Ghayal, he narrated the legendary script to veteran icon Dharmendra at this very same location, Rambagh Palace. Dharmendra went on to produce the film, which turned out to be an all-time classic, solidifying Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi as one of the most formidable director-actor duos in Indian cinema. Now, almost three decades later, the promotions for their reunion project Batwara 1947 have officially started from the exact same setting where their glorious journey together first took root.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The nostalgic connection adds a deeply special touch to the grand promotional push of Batwara 1947. With the film drawing closer to its release, the overwhelming response to the teasers and trailer has already set high expectations, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience driven by powerful performances, emotional gravitas, and masterclass storytelling.

Sharing a glimpse, the makers shared a video on their social media, capturing glimps of the team visiting Jaipur. While Deol And Rajkumar Santoshi were seen sharing their nostalgia of starting their journey from the city, they received a fabulous response from the audience. The caption reads -

Trending Stories

"#Batwara1947 ka safar shuru hua Jaipur vaasiyon ke pyaar ke saath.

Here's a glimpse of a day we'll always remember. Batwara 1947 Trailer Out Now. 14th August in cinemas near you."

What is Batwara 1947 about?

Set against the devastating backdrop of Partition, Batwara 1947 promises a deeply moving story that explores the human cost of division while celebrating compassion, hope and the enduring spirit of humanity. The powerful trailer leaves a lasting impact and raises anticipation for what promises to be one of the year's most emotional cinematic experiences.

BATWARA 1947 stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.