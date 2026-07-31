/House of the Dragon season 3 is heading toward finale: Here are the highlights you can’t miss

House of the Dragon Season 3, streaming on JioHotstar, has hurtled through betrayals, battles and heartbreak on its way to a finale just two weeks away. From a devastating premiere to a shocking death in the penultimate stretch, here's a recap of the biggest moments defining the Dance of the Dragons this season, and everything still hanging in the balance.

A Devastating Opening Battle



Season 3 wasted no time raising the stakes, opening with a massive sea battle that claimed one of Team Black's own. Jacaerys Targaryen, one of Rhaenyra's sons and heirs, is shot down and killed after his dragon Vermax goes down in the waters, a brutal, early gut-punch that set the tone for a season with no easy outs for anyone wearing a Targaryen sigil.

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The Fall of Tumbleton



A quiet market town became one of the season's biggest flashpoints. Hightower forces under Ormund seized Tumbleton, taking its people hostage and dealing Rhaenyra a stinging political blow. Furious but boxed in, the queen was forced to accept that burning the Greens out would mean burning her own people too, a decision that has haunted her strategy ever since.

Grief, Guilt and a Father's Reckoning



As the war intensified, so did the personal toll. Rhaenyra struggled to balance grief with the demands of ruling, while Daemon shared a rare, vulnerable reunion with his daughter Rhaena. Meanwhile, a new power player began consolidating control behind the scenes, quietly pulling a young Targaryen further into danger, a storyline that's only grown more ominous with each passing week.

Freedom, Captivity and Breaking Points



The season's most acclaimed hour saw nearly every major character chasing an escape of some kind. Alicent tried to slip free of her captivity, Criston Cole sought release from the man the war had turned him into, and a long-simmering feud between Larys and Aegon finally exploded into the open, while Daemon and Rhaenyra clashed hard over corruption creeping into the City Watch.

Criston Cole's Shocking End



Just when it looked like Cole might get the glorious last stand he always imagined, he was cut down by archers in an ambush, dying with Alicent's handkerchief in hand. In the same explosive episode, Corlys Velaryon was captured by Ormund's forces, Aemond's location was nearly exposed, and a jaw-dropping reveal about hidden dragon eggs raised the stakes for the war's endgame.

Where things stand

With Criston Cole dead, Corlys a prisoner, and Aemond gearing up for a comeback, House of the Dragon heads into its final two episodes with nearly every alliance on shaky ground. Grief has hardened into ambition, secrets are surfacing faster than anyone can contain them, and the Dance of the Dragons is racing toward a finale that promises to reshape Westeros for good.