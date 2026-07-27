..The biggest spoiler…

No matter how much we hated Ser Criston Cole(Fabien Frankel), he served well. The sixth episode of House of the Dragon season 3 is out, and a lot is happening. The Greens are getting stronger, and the Blacks are at their lowest. Who will win this civil war? That debate feels very far off for now. But with the season nearing its finale, things look haywire.

Titled Faceless Men, the episode features a scene where Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) sits on the throne, her crown tilted. The Queen, the strongest in the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, is being questioned by the public over bare-minimum matters like the cost of meat. She answers most coldly about a death she just doesn’t have answers for. This is how perilous her kingdom has become. This sixth episode had moments that serve, but together, again, it fails to hold your grip, that attention. Here's what happened in the 6th episode.

What happens in the House of the Dragon episode six?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The episode starts with Criston Cole’s team finding the dead people of Riverlands. But what happens next is a shocking start, and Oscar Tully will surely receive his honour from the Queen herself for what he and his people did for the throne. What we see next is Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Helaena (Phia Saban) being found in the secret passage they used to run away through, but instead got stuck. The Queen is now well-versed in Alicent’s intentions. To play safe, she reveals that Helaena is with child. The Queen, who always had a soft spot for her former best friend and had provided Alicent with everything after taking the throne and the palace, is now extra cautious. So whatever she had done for her, it's time to pay back. Meanwhile, Prince Daemon is one of those most affected by the bankrupt kingdom, where his gold cloaks have left their posts because there is no money. With all the struggle, he's on the roads of the city to guard against the threat, in the form of secret men, murdering soldiers in the city looming around.

What works in this episode?

Much better than last episode, which I found to be one of the most boring ones; this one was slightly better. But all in all, this one-hour episode impressed with its different moments and sequences that happened. Like the past two episodes, this one struck a balance between the heavy dialogues and the scenes that echo what the characters are going through. And in this one, the emotional depth and rawness were captured perfectly.

Adding to this, one of the most intriguing segments that holds our interest is Alys Rivers, and she continues to be one of the most mysterious and intriguing characters this season. She saved Prince Aemond Targaryen in Harrenhal, and now that she has revealed her intentions, it will play a major role in favour of the Greens. But we can’t comment on Aemond, who at any moment can change sides. However, speaking of moments, the one scene that had my heart was Vermithor and Silverwing. While this season has surely not done enough for the dragon fans, except for the first episode, this moment was cutely impressive, and not so-dragon behaviour.

This season of House of the Dragon feels more like a tragedy. Instead of showing the war we have been waiting for, it has largely focused on grief, crying, redemption, and pain. Every character is suffering: Rhaenyra, with her throne; Daemon, with his ego; Alicent, with her mother’s guilt; Aemond, with his emotional struggle; Daeron Targaryen, who remembers nothing of his mother, is yearning for her. So far, this season of House of the Dragon feels very different with the catastrophe of emotions that it comes with. Also, just putting one or two shocking moments, will not make the entire episode entertaining.