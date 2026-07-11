/Suniel Shetty wants magic to happen with Hera Pheri 3 amidst legal trouble

Hera Pheri 3 is one of the movies that fans are anticipating watching. But the third part of the film has been stuck in a legal limbo that is far from being over. However, now actor Suniel Shetty, who famously played the role of Shyam and was set to reprise his iconic role in the movie, has returned to play the original comedic trio with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Fresh off the success of Welcome To The Jungle, in which Shetty reunited with his Hera Pheri co-stars Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, he has said that he hopes something magical happens and the third part of the movie sees the light of day.

Speaking about the movie, Shetty said, "Hera Pheri is the biggest comedy franchise of my career and the nostalgia attached to it is just so heartwarming. The constant memes on it, and with it's recall value, who wouldn't want that to happen. Fingers crossed, hopefully after Welcome To The Jungle, something magical should happen."

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Hera Pheri is stuck in a legal case after Seven Arts International filed a case in the Madras High Court claiming ownership of the Hera Pheri franchise copyright.

Shetty's response also comes after director Priyadarshan's shocking exit from the third part. Speaking to HT City, the Bhooth Bangla director said that Hera Pheri 3 will never hit screens.

The director's confirmation came after producer Firoz Nadiadwala revealed that the movie is progressing, but not with the original director.

“What Firoz has said, is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present,'' he said.

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“To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant,” he said.

Hera Pheri, the first Hindi version, was directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), directed by Siddique Lal.

Hera Pheri 3 controversy

Hera Pheri 3, which was set to reunite the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, has mostly been in the headlines for its controversies. The movie found itself in legal trouble after production house Seven Arts International filed a case in Madras High Court over the rights to Hera Pheri, a remake of the 1989 Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking.