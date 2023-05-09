Sum 41 announces split after final album, fans say 'end of an era'

In a heartbreaking announcement that has left fans across the globe in a state of shock, iconic punk rock band Sum 41 revealed their decision to split following the release of their final album and an accompanying world tour. After more than two decades of creating infectious anthems and captivating live performances, this news marks the end of an era for both the band and their devoted fanbase.

Formed in 1996 in Ajax, Ontario, Sum 41 burst onto the music scene with their high-energy punk sound, blending elements of pop-punk, alternative rock, and heavy metal. Their debut album, All Killer No Filler, released in 2001, became an instant sensation, catapulting them to international fame. The album spawned hit singles such as "Fat Lip" and "In Too Deep," which resonated with a generation of music enthusiasts and solidified Sum 41 as one of the leading acts of the early 2000s punk revival.

A social media statement read, "Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first. Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album "Heaven :x: Hell," along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them. For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."