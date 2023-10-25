Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp slams pro-Hamas supporters on social media

Noah Schnapp best known for playing Will Byers in Stranger Things has spoken out in support of Israel amid the country's ongoing war with Hamas. Noha took to Instagram to write a long note and said he wants peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. He also talked about the "silence in social media like never seen before" adding that the Jewish people "won't forget it"

“As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves. I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead, we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence,” Noah wrote.

Noah received death threats



He added, “I just reposted a beautiful picture of a young innocent girl whose life was taken by Hamas at a music festival. I was met with comments reading ‘no one cares about free Palestine’ and ‘she deserves that, and every Israeli terrorist deserves that – Free Palestine.’ I am outraged by the justification and celebration of the death of a young girl's life. Have people lost their minds??? STOP! This is one example of many posts, rallies, and petitions being signed attempting to justify the brutality against these innocent Israeli people. You don’t have to be Jewish, you don’t have to be Israeli, you just have to have empathy and common sense to know that THIS is wrong.”