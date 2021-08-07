'Stranger Things' season 4 new teaser is here, 2022 release confirmed!

'Stranger Things' season 4 upside-down teaser is here!



Makers dropped the most awaited new teaser for the upcoming season of the hit series, the new short clip also revealed that the new spooky season will return in 2022. The fourth season's exact release date hasn't been revealed yet.



The new season will be telecast almost two years after season 3, which premiered in July of 2019.



The teaser shows some major moments and shots from the past three seasons and also includes new footage presumably from the upcoming season, including Eleven being held back by men in black suits and is looking seemingly powerless, a creepy old clock and a new monster.

On social media, the caption reads, "See y'all in the upside down.", in the upside-down pattern.

The new season will see everyone favourite Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) will also be back for season 4 along with Dr Martin Brenner return.



Netflix also added a new line of actors for its upcoming season as well as revealed the new recurring cast members. Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, who will join the cast as series regulars. Joining in recurring roles are Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Nikola Djuricko and Tom Wlaschiha.



