Stopexecutions! Iranian model wears dress with noose around neck at Cannes

Apart from movies, and fashion, Cannes Film Festival has been one of the platforms for voicing protests and making strong political statements. Days after a woman dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag staged a protest on the iconic stairs of the festival, on Friday, Iranian-born model Mahlagha Jaberi made a strong political statement against mass executions in Iran. For the people of Iran Showing solidarity with the people of Iran against the horrific spree of executions, Mahlagha Jaberi walked the red carpet of the international film festival wearing a dress that might attract the world's attention to the worrisome situation in Iran.

Jaberi showed up on the red carpet wearing a black bodycon dress. However, what made people's heads turn was the collar of the dress, which was a beige rope that was attached to her dress in the shape of a noose. Jila Saber designed her dress.

Jaberi shared a montage video of her wearing the dress with a message reading, ''Stop execution.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAHLAGHA ☽ (@mahlaghajaberi) × Sharing the video, she wrote, ''Dedicated to the people of Iran. #76thcannesfilmfestival. My dress is designed by @jilaatelier .Incredible videographer by @joystrotz . Thank you for bringing our vision to life.And special thanks to my manager Myhanh @mahlaghamanagement for making this all possible. #StopExecutionsInIran.''

Her dress has caused a sensation on the social media handles.

Reacting to her brave move, one Instagram user wrote, ''I didn't follow you and I didn't even know you that much, but today everyone is talking about your patriotism except for the enemies of the country, you showed it in the best way possible #''

While another one simply commented, ''The message you delivered to the world was great. Thank you, dear Mahlagha. Hoping for freedom.'' Alarming situation There has been a surge in executions in the country this year. The dire situation, which is a threat to human rights, has alarmed campaigners from around the world.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty said in a joint report in April that the authorities hanged 75 per cent more people in 2022 than in the previous year. As per reports, at least 582 people were executed in Iran last year, the highest number of executions in the country since 2015.