/Stop it! Cate Blanchett flips middle finger on the 2026 Olivier Awards red carpet | video goes viral

Cate Blanchett is not letting anyone tell her what to do. The acclaimed Hollywood actress attended the Olivier Awards in London on April 12. However, while walking the red carpet, she was captured showing the middle finger to someone.

Cate attended the ceremony as a Best Actress nominee for her performance in The Seagull.

Why did Cate Blanchett show the middle finger on the red carpet?

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A video of the Oscar-winning actress has been circulating online, showing her giving the middle finger to someone who is not visible in the clip.

In the video, the actress is seen looking toward a person at her side while posing for the cameras. Visibly disturbed, she can be heard saying, “Stop it.” A few moments later, she raises her middle finger in the same direction.

It is unclear what exactly happened or who provoked her. However, it appears that a photographer or journalist may have made comments that upset her.

The actress and the awards organisation have not responded to the video yet.

This is not the first time an artist has been irritated by paparazzi or photographers’ behaviour.

Cate Blanchett stuns in black

Nominated for Best Actress for her performance in The Seagull, directed by Thomas Ostermeier, Blanchett wore a black Lanvin dress at the event.

The stylish outfit featured cut-outs at the shoulders and balloon sleeves with a criss-cross design at the midriff. She accessorised her look with Louis Vuitton earrings and Saint Laurent shoes.

What is Seagull about?