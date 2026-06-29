/Rumours swirl: Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw expected to perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July wedding

The upcoming nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are shaping up to be the celebrity event of the century. As the couple prepares for a rumoured Independence Day weekend wedding (July 4–5, 2026), new reports suggest that the guest list will double up as an all-star concert lineup, featuring performances by music royalty. While the couple has not confirmed their exact wedding date to the public, reports suggest that the two will exchange vows on the first weekend of July.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding setlist

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks, 78, who has formed a close bond with the 36-year-old ‘Life of a Showgirl’ superstar in recent years, is not only on the guest list but is also tipped to take the stage. According to Rolling Stone, Nicks is "expected to perform on the big day."

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She won't be the only icon entertaining the guests at the wedding. The New York Post reports that country music star Tim McGraw—the namesake of Swift’s very first hit single—is also slated to perform during the celebrations.

Madison Square Garden to host massive two-day affair

While the couple has kept tight-lipped about their wedding , reports from Page Six and The New York Times claim that the duo has selected New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden to host their two-day wedding extravaganza.

The festivities will reportedly begin with an intimate ceremony of about 100 close family members and friends, followed by a massive, star-studded reception hosting between 1,000 and 2,000 guests.

Extreme measures for privacy

Keeping an event of this scale secret requires CIA-level tactics. Representatives for both Swift and Kelce have declined to comment, with an insider telling Page Six, "Privacy was of number one importance to them both."

Another source added, "Everyone's been sworn to secrecy."

To prevent leaks, invitations were reportedly delivered via phone calls rather than traditional mail, and the couple is spending millions to keep their loved ones in the dark until the very last moment. A source told Us Weekly, "Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided. They're putting their guests on hold for a couple days. They are spending a lot of money – in the millions."

The secrecy is so intense that even the couple's closest friends are playing a guessing game. Fellow NFL tight end George Kittle, who co-founded Tight End University alongside Kelce, admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he has no idea where he will actually end up.

"I actually asked Travis last night (whether it was at Madison Square Garden) and he laughed at me, so," Kittle shared. "I'm half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on a runway and they put us on a plane somewhere."

Despite the misdirection, public records might have already given the venue away. The New York Post revealed that a permit application submitted by Winick Productions requested temporary street closures around Madison Square Garden, alongside permission to erect a massive public tent outside the venue—the final puzzle piece in what promises to be an unforgettable July 4th weekend.