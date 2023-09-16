Steve Martin rubbishes Miriam Margolyes’ claim he punched her while shooting

Rebutting Miriam Margolyes’ ''horrid'' claims that the actress has made in her new memoir, Oh Miriam: Stories From An Extraordinary Life, veteran actor Steve Martin is putting his side forward! For the unversed, Steve and Miriam worked together on the 1986 film Little Shop of Horrors. In Frank Oz's film, Martin played the role of a dentist Orin Scrivello D.D.S, while Miriam was his assistant. In her book, Miriam called her co-star ''unlovely'' as she went on to reveal that she was repeatedly ''punched and slapped'' in real while filming a scene when Martin's character punches her assistant.

Saying that Steve was, ''undeniably brilliant, but horrid to me.'' Mirriam wrote in her book, via The Independent: "I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin – perhaps he was method acting – and came home grumpy with a splitting headache.'' "Let it not be said that I have never suffered in the name of art."

Martin rubbishes Miriam's shocking claims.



In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said he took "extreme caution" when he was filming the particular scene with Margolyes.



"When I first read Miriam Margolyes pejorative account of our scene in Little Shop of Horrors, I was surprised. My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors," Martin’s statement read. "But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object. I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch — the same caution I would use with any similar scene."



Further, Martin recalled that he even asked Miriam and made sure that she was fine. "There was never any physical contact between her and me, accidental or otherwise, in this scene or any other we shot," he said.



Defending Martin, director OZ said Martin had ''always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots.''



"I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion," Oz said in his own statement. "The scene was supposed to include a fake punch. It’s puzzling what she’s talking about. It’s not the Steve I know or anyone knows,'' the director said.