SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' sets another record, apply for the Oscars in main categories

S. S. Rajamouli's epic action drama 'RRR' starring Jr. N. T. R. and Ram Charan in the leads is one of the most successful movies of this year. While the film brought a whole new rage in the cinema halls with its release, it also went on to win big on the global front. The film received praising comments from renowned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) directors like Scott Derrickson, Edgar Wright, and James Gunn. Taking ahead the conquering spree, the makers have applied to The Oscars for main categories and are all optimistic to set their footprints on such a prestigious platform.

'RRR' is truly one of the few films that have received immense international acclamation apart from its domestic success. It is yet another cinematic wonder from the director S. S. Rajamouli, after his blockbuster, Bahubali franchise. Having seen its phenomenal success across the boundaries, The makers spread its international remark and have applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. It is would be the first time that an Indian film will be representing Indian cinema on such a grand level. While posting a thank note on their social media they shared a written note:



"#RRRForOscars We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers.''

''We're grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible.''

''We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our 'RRR' family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide."



The team 'RRR' shared a note while mentioning their optimistic approach and thanking the team and the audience for their constant support. 'RRR' is one of the films that have been nominated in three categories at the 47th Saturn Awards including Best Action / Adventure Film, Best International Film, and Best Director. Moreover, made with a budget of 550 Cr. the film is the most expensive Indian film to date, and it went on to collect around 1200 Cr. gross worldwide.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, 'RRR' was released on 25 March 2022. Starring Jr. N. T. R., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, the film was produced by D. V. V. Danayya.