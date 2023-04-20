SRK, Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky pay their respect to Pamela Chopra 

As producer Pamela Chopra breathed her last on Thursday in Mumbai, several prominent celebrities from the Hindi film industry arrived at filmmaker Aditya Chopra's home to pay their last respect. Pamela Chopra was the late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife and mother to filmmaker and YRF head Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.



Celebrities paid a visit to Adi Chopra's home from mid-noon onwards as the news of her death was announced.



Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a close bond with the Chopra family, was spotted arriving at Aditya Chopra's house. His son Aryan accompanied him. Shraddha Kapoor visited Chopra's residence with her aunt, actress Padmini Kolhapure.

B-Town couples Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also made their way to Aditya Chopra`s residence to pay their heartfelt condolences.

Earlier in the day, actor Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan attended the last rites of Pamela Chopra. Singer Sonu Nigam and his wife also marked their presence at the funeral.



The news of Pamela Chopra's demise was shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles of Yash Raj Films. "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," read the social media statement.

According to sources close to the Chopra family, she was being treated for pneumonia for the past few days at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. She was on the ventilator for the last 15 days.