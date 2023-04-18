Spain's Big Brother star gets prison time for sexually assaulting unconscious female contestant on camera

Trigger warning: This report contains details of sexual abuse that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

José María López, a contestant of Big Brother's Spanish edition, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for sexually assaulting a female co-contestant, Carlota Prado, while filming the reality TV show, says the court filing. The incident took place on November 4, 2017, inside the Big Brother house during an alcohol-fuelled party.

In addition, Zeppelin TV, the Spanish production company that made the show, has been asked to pay compensation to the victim for the "moral damage" they caused while handling the incident. López will be paying 6,000 euros (approximately $6,570) in compensation to the victim, part of which will be borne by the Spanish production company.

The court has also imposed a "four-year restraining order on López during which he must have no contact with the victim".

The judge said Lopez was "driven by a lustful impulse, knowing Carlota P.A. was in a drunken stupor that would later lead to unconsciousness" and had "removed her trousers while they were in bed and begun making sexual movements under the duvet", despite the victim saying "I can't".

"The defendant's lewd movements continued for several minutes until the victim's face and arm were uncovered, revealing her unconscious state, prompting (the producers) to intervene," the judge added.

Although the footage of the assault was never aired, the producers of the show came under fire for their handling of the incident in which they confronted her with the video evidence the next morning in the confession room, causing her to break down.

The incident only became public two years after it happened when El Confidencial, a Spanish news website, released footage of the moment producers showed the assault video to the victim. The trial had been due to start in February 2022 but it was delayed because Prado was struggling with her mental health and didn't feel able to testify.

Big Brother, a popular voyeuristic reality show, follows contestants who are locked in a purpose-built house for weeks on end. They are given weekly tasks, which are broadcasted on television. Viewers vote for their favourite contestants, judging their journey in the Big Brother house, and in the end, the last man standing gets the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies)

