Elton John concert: Two men charged in attack outside his November concert

A fight broke out outside Elton John’s final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour concerts in November and two men have been charged for the violent episode. The concert was taking place at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles where multiple people and a 64-year-old man were attacked in the parking lot of the stadium. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the two were charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. One faces an additional felony count of vandalism or destruction of property.

These charges come a week after a case was filed, and months after one man was arrested following the November incident. On the violent episode, the District Attorney said, “What started out as a night of entertainment and revelry ended in violence. Verbal disagreements should never take such a dangerous turn. I want to thank the LAPD for their thorough investigation and our prosecutors who meticulously reviewed the case to determine what charges should be filed. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that our entertainment venues are safe for all.”

It all started when a man alleged that someone hit a side-view mirror on his car as he and his wife were leaving the concert. After he exited the vehicle to ask who had done so, he recalled a woman who approached him claiming it was her. As she approached him, a man in a blue shirt came and punched him several times. When the victim’s wife came out of the car to protest, the man grabbed her hair and pushed her to the pavement. The victim’s wife then “blacked out” because of the impact.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.