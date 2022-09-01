South Korean government may conduct a public survey on BTS military service

BTS and their military service have been the most discussed question in the entire world right now and especially in the South Korean parliament. As the big question about the seven-boy band's future looms around, South Korean lawmakers have decided to take a public opinion on this matter.



As per the new reports, the lawmakers might conduct a survey to get to know what public thinks about BTS and whether they should be exempted from military service or not.



As per AP, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has told lawmakers that he has ordered officials to conduct a quick survey to gauge public opinion on this matter. Lee Jong has also reportedly told the lawmakers that he and his ministry will look into all the factors - such as BTS' impact on South Korea's economy, as we all are aware of the fact that how much the boys contribute to the country's growth and economy. They will also look into matters like the importance of military service in the national interest.

Is military service the reason behind the BTS split? Here's what we know

However, after the survey attracted controversy, the ministry quickly clarified by tweaking Lee's statement and stated that he has ordered to examine whether they should conduct a survey or not.



In the statement later, they spilt more details about the survey process, like which agency would carry out the survey and which age group and people would be surveyed.



For fairness, they also said that they would be carried out by a third organisation, instead of the army, military or any related government organisation.



The ministry also stated further that the survey would only be one of the many factors that government will look into.



Boys to serve military service altogether?



Lawmakers have to reach a dissection as soon as possible because the oldest member of the band, Jin, is turning 30 this year in December. And ever since the boys have taken an 'indefinite hiatus' to focus on their solo careers, they have been many reports coming out suggesting that the boys will serve their military service all together at one time



Apart from him, Suga is also 28 years old, while J-Hope is 27. RM is 27 years old, whereas V and Jimin are 26 years old. Jungkook is only 24.

What exactly does the military law say?



According to the laws, men between the age of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the country’s military for at least 20 months.



A special amendment -



Earlier, a special amendment to the Military Service Act was made for the boys that postponed their mandatory military service age to 30.

(With inputs from the agency)