/Dharman: Nayanthara reunites with Rajinikanth for Kamal Haasan-backed film

The makers of Dharman have confirmed that Nayanthara is all set to reunite with Rajinikanth in the superstar's upcoming film. The film's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced her casting on Sunday, unveiling a poster featuring the two stars.

Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth

The makers welcomed Nayanthara with the caption, "THE AURA IS DOUBLE...Welcoming the one and only #Nayanthara to DHARMAN..."

The post followed an earlier social media post teasing her entry into the project with the words, "Some Eyes say it all THE CHARISMA ARRIVES."

Director Ashwath Marimuthu also welcomed the actress to the team, writing, "Welcome on board mam."

Nayanthara, meanwhile, expressed her excitement about the collaboration on X, writing, "OnToTheNext with One and Only Superstar."

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's previous films

This new project comes five years after their last collaboration in Annaatthe. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have also collaborated for Chandramukhi (2005), Kuselan (2008), Darbar (2020) and Annaatthe (2021).

The details about her character in Dharman are yet to be revealed. Widely known as Lady Superstar, the actress has established a strong presence across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

About Dharman

Alongside Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, the cast also features Simran, Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela. Ram Pothineni has also been linked to the project, and reports suggest that he may play the antagonist.

Dharman marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film and is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for films such as Oh My Kadavule (2020) and Dragon. Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International is backing the project, with R Mahendran also associated with the production.

The first look poster of the film has already grabbed attention, presenting Rajinikanth in a striking medical avatar. Dressed in surgical scrubs and holding a bloodied scalpel inside an operating theatre, the actor appeared in a setting surrounded by bodies. The poster carried the tagline "The deadly doctor", along with the Tamil phrase "Dharmame Vellum", which translates to "Justice will prevail."