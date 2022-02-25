'Sorry that I was not your mother': Actress' poem for President Putin gets hilarious reactions on Twitter

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 25, 2022, 08:34 PM(IST)

AnnaLynn Mccord's poem for Putin has not gone down well on the internet Photograph:( Twitter )

A video by an American actress AnnaLynne McCord is drawing a lot of flak on the internet.

Amid the ongoing Russia- Ukraine crisis, a video by an American actress AnnaLynne McCord is drawing a lot of flak on the internet. McCord penned a poem for Russian President Vladimir Putin as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The poem is titled 'I'm So Sorry That I Was Not Your Mother' and the video has the actress reciting the poem. 

Ukraine invasion: What sanctions have been imposed on Russia?

“If I was your mother, you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight.

The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise of a nation sitting peaceful under a night sky.

If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy, nothing would harm.

I can’t imagine the stain, the soul-stealing pain that the little boy, you must have seen and believed, and the formulation of thought quickly taught, showed that you lived in a cruel, unjust world.

Is this why you now decide no one will get the best of you? Is this why you do not hide nor shy away from taking back the world?

Was it because so early in life all that strife wracked your little body with fear?" 

Live updates: Putin calls on Ukraine army to remove leadership in Kyiv

The video has been viewed over 22 million views but has been called 'distasteful' and 'unacceptable'.

While most condemned Putin, they also felt it was unfair to drag the leader's mother. Some called the actress out, while others had funny reactions to her poem. Have a look. 

According to Zelensky, 137 Ukrainians, both military and civilian, have been killed and another 316 have been wounded since the attack began early Thursday morning.

Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA over Ukraine conflict

