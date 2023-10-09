Sophie Turner takes a sly dig at ex-Joe Jonas with her now-deleted Insta post

After months of silence on her divorce, Sophie Turner has finally broken her silence, but in a very subtle way. Turner and singer Joe Jonas shockingly announced their separation on September 6 of this year. In recent months, the GOT star has been spending time with her girl gang, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, and has maintained quite a distance from social media.

However, last week, Sophie, 27, made her return to social media and made sure that her first post since divorce makes the headlines. On Sunday, the actress took a subtle dig at her ex-husband with her now-deleted post.

The mother-of-two shared a picture of her hand showing her wrist bracelet made up of square beans, reading, ''Fearless.'' Notably, Fearless is the name of Taylor Swift's music album. And interestingly, one of the tracks from the album is rumoured to be about Joe.







Joe Jonas' ex-wife Sophie and ex-girlfriend Taylor have been spending a lot of time together recently. The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand in NYC

Sophie and Joe's nasty divorce case

After months of rumours, Sophie and Joe announced their divorce publicly in September. The former couple posted the official statement about their separation on Instagram. It read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

However, things between the couple turned nasty after Turner sued Joe for custody of their two daughters. In her filing, Turner claims that the children have been residing in England for several months and are fully integrated into daily life there. However, now Joe is withholding their children's passports and prohibiting them from travelling back to England.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020 and had their second daughter in 2022.

