Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome home first child

'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday (July 27).

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones,' and Jonas, a member of pop group the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.

Celebrity website TMZ.com said the baby was a girl, who has been named Willa, and was born in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22.

From Rihanna to Ariana Grande, stars who sued brands for using their name without permission

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate for Assam floods relief fund

From Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, celebrity couples expecting babies this year