Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child together

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child together, a baby girl. Representatives for both stars confirmed the news to PEOPLE. American singer-songwriter and British actress are already parents to daughter Willa, who was born in 2020.

As quoted by the website, the representatives said, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."

In May, the "Game of Thrones" actress told Elle UK in an interview that she is expecting her second child.

In the article, Turner was quoted as saying: "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

"We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever," the article further added.

During the Met Gala 2022, Turner flaunted her baby bump when she arrived on the red carpet dressed in a floor-length embellished black gown.

Now, congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019.

